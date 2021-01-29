Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars 2021 Film Delayed Due to COVID-19

Accompanying Switch game also delayed

The official website for the Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 anime film revealed on Friday that the film is delayed to an unspecified date, due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was previously slated to open on March 5. All advance screenings are also canceled.

FuRyu also revealed on Friday that its Nintendo Switch game based on the anime film is also delayed to an unspecified date. The party game was originally scheduled to release on March 5 alongside the film.

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 is the 41st film in the Doraemon franchise. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

Susumu Yamaguchi , a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , is directing the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) is penning the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe" specifically for the film. Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, will handle the CG for the spaceships in the film.