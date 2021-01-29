News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 18-24

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 92,793 1,710,394
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 36,489 2,273,887
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 27,237 6,580,855
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 19,239 3,620,938
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 13,316 4,122,643
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,873 1,786,687
7 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 11,410 612,794
8 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 9,407 3,753,205
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,847 3,938,093
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 7,623 1,805,240
11 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 5,943 527,451
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,440 1,760,730
13 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 5,328 122,386
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,715 1,023,787
15 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 4,303 60,358
16 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 4,292 547,549
17 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 3,849 54,690
18 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6, 2020 3,640 191,726
19 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 3,570 334,617
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega December 10, 2020 3,213 84,758

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 11-17
