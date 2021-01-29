News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|92,793
|1,710,394
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|36,489
|2,273,887
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|27,237
|6,580,855
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|19,239
|3,620,938
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|13,316
|4,122,643
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,873
|1,786,687
|7
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|11,410
|612,794
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|9,407
|3,753,205
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,847
|3,938,093
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|7,623
|1,805,240
|11
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|5,943
|527,451
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,440
|1,760,730
|13
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|5,328
|122,386
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,715
|1,023,787
|15
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|4,303
|60,358
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|4,292
|547,549
|17
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|3,849
|54,690
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6, 2020
|3,640
|191,726
|19
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|3,570
|334,617
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|December 10, 2020
|3,213
|84,758
Source: Famitsu