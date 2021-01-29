News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone TV airing earns 7.4% rating
Hideaki Anno and Khara's Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone film aired on NTV on Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.4% rating.
The second live-action Gintama film aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, January 16 at 11:55 a.m. and it earned a 3.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 17 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 16 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 17 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.6
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|January 16 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 17 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 16 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 16 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 16 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.9
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 16 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|January 17 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)