News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone TV airing earns 7.4% rating

Hideaki Anno and Khara's Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone film aired on NTV on Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.4% rating.

The second live-action Gintama film aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, January 16 at 11:55 a.m. and it earned a 3.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 17 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.0
Detective Conan NTV January 16 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 17 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.6
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV January 16 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.3
One Piece Fuji TV January 17 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi January 16 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 16 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 16 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 16 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi January 17 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 4-10
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives