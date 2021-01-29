Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 11-17

Hideaki Anno and Khara 's Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone film aired on NTV on Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.4% rating.

The second live-action Gintama film aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, January 16 at 11:55 a.m. and it earned a 3.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)