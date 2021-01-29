The Dungeon of Black Company TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, July Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yōhei Yasumura 's The Dungeon of Black Company ( Meikyū Black Company ) manga revealed the anime's main cast and staff on Friday, along with a visual and the show's July debut.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yuki Sawairi ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is designing the characters.

The anime stars:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kinji Ninomiya

as Kinji Ninomiya Misaki Kuno as as Rim

as as Rim Hiro Shimono as Wanibe

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

Yasumura launched the manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2016. Mag Garden published the sixth compiled volume on July 10.

The manga entered its climax with its 30th chapter on June 5, but Yasumura has confirmed that the manga was not yet ending.

Yasumura also provided the art for a manga adaptation of Tōki Yanagimi 's AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" light novel series. The manga ran from December 2014 to December 2015. Seven Seas released the manga in a single omnibus edition.