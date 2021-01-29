The King of Fighters XV Game's Character Trailer Previews Benimaru

Character forms "Team Hero" with Shun'Ei, Meitenkun

SNK Corporation started streaming a new character trailer for Benimaru Nikaido for its The King of Fighters XV game on Wednesday.

Benimaru is part of "Team Hero" alongside Shun'Ei and Meitenkun.

The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes Shun'Ei, Kyo Kusanagi, Benimaru Nikaido, K', Leona Heidern, and Mai Shiranui.

SNK announced the game during the Evolution Championship Series 2019 fighting game tournament.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.

Source: Press release