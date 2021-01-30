Yaeko Ninagawa's Her Blue Sky Manga Ends

Manga adaptation of anime film by Super Peace Busters team premiered in July 2019

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site published the final chapter on Friday of Yaeko Ninagawa 's manga adaptation of Her Blue Sky ( Sora no Aosa o Shiru Hito yo ), the original anime film by the Super Peace Busters creative team.

Ninagawa ( Ghost Slayers Ayashi ) launched the manga on Comic Newtype in July 2019. The manga's third volume shipped on September 24.

The film opened in Japan in October 2019.

The film's story is set in a town nestled in the mountains. It centers on second-year high school student and aspiring musician Aoi Aioi, her older sister Akane Aioi, Akane's ex-boyfriend and struggling guitarist Shinnosuke Kanomura, and Shinno — who is actually Shinnosuke from 13 years ago after traveling from the past to the present.

Aoi and Akane's parents passed away in an accident 13 years ago, and Akane gave up her ambition of going to Tokyo with Shinnosuke to take care of Aoi. Since then, Aoi has felt indebted to her older sister. One day, she is invited to perform at a music festival as a session musician by a famous enka singer named Dankichi. At the same time, Shinnosuke returns to Aoi and Akane's town after a long time away. Then, Shinno mysteriously appears, and Aoi falls in love for the first time.

Director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka — the members of Super Peace Busters — handled the film. Nagai directed, Okada penned the script, and Tanaka drew the original character designs and served as chief animation director. CloverWorks was in charge of animation production. Producers Hiroyuki Shimizu ( anohana , The Anthem of the Heart ) and Genki Kawamura ( your name. , Mirai ) produced the film.

Source: Comic Newtype