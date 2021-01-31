Goblin Slayer TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announced at live-streamed "GA Fes 2021"

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2021" event announced on Sunday that the television anime of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novel series will have a second season. The event also debuted a teaser visual:

The television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub . The 12th and final episode of the series had ended with a message stating, "Goblin Slayer will return."

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan on February 1, 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode on July 28.

Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

Source: GA Fes 2021 livestream