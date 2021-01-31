Inio Asano's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction Manga Reaches Climax

This year's ninth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga is nearing its climax in the magazine's 10th issue on February 8. The manga will feature on the cover of the issue, and the new chapter will have a color opening page. The issue also teased that the manga is in its final arc.

The manga's 10th volume shipped on December 25, and revealed that the 11th volume will ship in mid-2021.

The series revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. Asano has put the manga on hiatus often since July 2014.

The manga inspired a 3D animated promotional video in September. The manga won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards on Tuesday .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016.