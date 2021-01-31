Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Casts Kotono Mitsuishi, Jouji Nakata

MItsuishi plays Mei Mei, Nakata plays Zenin family head

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed two more cast members on Monday for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The characters include

Kotono Mitsuishi as Mei Mei, a Grade 1 Sorcerer who can manipulate crows



Jouji Nakata as Naobito Zenin, the 26th head of the Zenin family





Jujutsu Kaisen premiered on October 2, and it will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Who-ya Extended perform the new opening theme song "Vivid Vice" and Cö shu Nie perform the new ending theme song "Give it Back." Both new theme songs premiered in January with the show's second cours .

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga has 25 million copies in circulation, including print and digital copies.