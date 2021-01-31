Kaiji Kawaguchi, Shinji Makari's Sagara Manga Reaches Climax

Story about 2 Japanese military men in Middle East launched in 2018

This year's ninth issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Kaiji Kawaguchi and Shinji Makari 's Sagara ~S no Dōsotai~ (Sagara ~The S Allotrope~) manga will reach its climax in the magazine's 10th issue on February 4.

Kawaguchi and Makari launched the manga in August 2018. The manga went on hiatus from November 2019 to May 2020. Kodansha published the seventh compiled book volume on December 23.

The manga centers on two men: a Japanese police officer who has secretly trained in Jerusalem, and a Japanese man who heads a group of armed insurgents in Iraq.

Kawaguchi and journalist Osamu Eya 's Kūbo Ibuki (Aircraft Carrier Ibuki) manga ended in December 2019. The series launched in 2014.

Kawaguchi ended his Zipang: Shinsō Kairyū manga in November 2017. The manga is unrelated to his earlier time-traveling war manga Zipang , which he also drew in Kodansha 's Morning magazine until 2009.

Viz Media published Kawaguchi's political manga Eagle in North America. Central Park Media released the naval anime special The Silent Service inspired by Kawaguchi's manga, and Geneon Entertainment (USA) released the Zipang television anime.

Makari is the author of the Yugo manga series, drawn by artist Shuu Akana . The original Yugo manga ran in Afternoon magazine from 1994 to 2004 and moved to Evening under the title Yugo the Negotiator in 2004. Kodansha has published a total of 41 compiled book volumes for the series. Makari and Akana ended the Yugo Final sequel manga in November 2015. The Yugo the Negotiator television anime series premiered in Japan in 2004, and ADV Films released it on DVD in North America.