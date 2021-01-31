Naoki Yamakawa, Masashi Asaki's My Home Hero Manga Nears Climax

This year's ninth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed last Monday that Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki 's My Home Hero manga will reach its climax in the magazine's 10th issue on Monday.

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017. The manga's 13th volume will ship on February 5.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on October 2. The anime's second season will premiere in July. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Asaki drew the art for Yuma Ando 's Psychometrer and Psychometrer Eiji manga, and also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga for the Ikebukuro West Gate Park franchise.