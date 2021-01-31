Summer Time Rendering Manga Ends With Anime Announcement, Live-Action Project in the Works

Yasuki Tanaka ended the Summer Time Rendering suspense manga in its 139th chapter on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on Monday, and the finale came with announcements of an anime adaptation and a real escape game. In addition, a live-action adaptation is in the works.

Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume will ship on April 2. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus service with the English version of the manga in January 2019.

In a message celebrating the announcements, Tanaka discussed going with the anime staff to scout locations in Wakayama prefecture. The real escape game will run at Wakayama's island of Tomogashima this summer.

Source: Comic Natalie