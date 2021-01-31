The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novels Get TV Anime

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Sunday that Mato Sato and Nilitsu 's The Executioner and Her Way of Life ( Shokei Shōjo no Virgin Road ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Warner Bros. Japan also revealed the main voice cast and character descriptions:

as Menou, the Executioner. A young executioner girl who has exceptional magical talent. She is strongly dedicated to her mission and tries to finish off Akari before her power gets out of hands. She gets close to her targets with friendly manner to grasp their ability before killing them. Her main weapons are short blade and sacred scripture. Moeka Kishimoto as Akari, the Lost One. She is affectionate and easy-going. Menou is unable to kill her because of her ability even though she is not aware of it herself. She begins her journey with Menou, without knowing her true intentions.

Yen Press is releasing the novels under the title Virgin Road in English, and it describes the story:

The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as "Japan." No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job...until she discovers it's impossible to kill this girl! And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along! So begins a journey that will change Menou forever... In addition to being an intriguing addition to the ever popular isekai genre of light novels, Virgin Road is an intriguing release due to the fact that it includes elements not commonly seen in light novels released in English—a female protagonist and a yuri storyline.

SB Creative published the novels' first volume in July 2019, and the fourth volume shipped last August. The fifth volume will debut on February 10. The novels won the grand prize at the GA Bunko Awards in 2018. Ryo Mitsuya launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine last June.

Source: Press release