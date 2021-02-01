Bushiroad to Announce Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Original TV Anime Project on February 9

to appear for announcement

Bushiroad announced on Monday it plans to hold a press conference to announce an original television anime project titled Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood on February 9.

The press conference will stream online for free on the anime's official YouTube channel on February 9 at 8:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EST).

Voice actors Suzuko Mimori , Shouta Aoi , Raychell , Ayasa Itō , and Chikahiro Kobayashi will appear at the press conference. Bushiroad also opened an official Twitter account for the project.

Source: PR Times