Demon Slayer Film Earns 36.8 Billion Yen, But Drops to #2 in 16th Weekend

Film also ranks at #2 in S. Korean opening weekend

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has sold a total of 26.88 million tickets and earned a cumulative 36.8 billion yen (US$351.4 million) in Japan as of Sunday , its 16th weekend. However, the film has dropped back to #2 in the Japanese box office in terms of tickets sold, after two weekends spent back at the top.

The film also ranked at #2 in its opening weekend in South Korea. The film earned the equivalent of US$880,000 (984,609,680 won) over the weekend, and has earned a cumulative total of US$1.63 million (1,820,102,670 won) in its first five days (the film opened last Wednesday, January 27). The film sold 41.7% of all tickets sold in South Korea on its opening day, and it had already ranked #1 in advance ticket sales before its opening. The film was originally scheduled to open in South Korea in December, but it was delayed to January 27 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, the film dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film ranked at #1 again in its 14th and 15th weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The Demon Slayer film is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Variety (Patrick Frater), comScore via KOFIC