Japan to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo, Osaka Areas by 1 Month

Extending in 10 previously affected prefectures, but not Tochigi

The Japanese government revealed on Monday that it plans to extend its current state of emergency declaration for one more month in the Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, Gifu, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba prefectures. While the rate of new infections of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has dropped, the ratio of older people among the infected has risen. The government is planning to officially declare the extension on Tuesday, after hearing opinions from a panel of experts.

Out of the 11 prefectures affected by the original declaration in January, the government is still planning to lift the state of emergency in just Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo. The current state of emergency lasts until Sunday, February 7, and a month-long extension may set March 7 as the new end date.

The current state of emergency initially began in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba on Friday, January 8. The Japanese government expanded the state of emergency to seven more prefectures on January 13.

The state of emergency covers eight of Japan's 10 most populous prefectures and over half of the nation's population.

Sources: NHK World (link 2), Japan Times