Kouji Seo's New Manga Launches on February 17

Also: Seo's Hitman manga also ends on February 17

Manga creator Kouji Seo revealed on Twitter on Sunday that his new manga serialization will launch in this year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on February 17, which will also publish the final chapter of his Hitman manga. Seo also revealed a preview image for the upcoming manga, which remains untitled. The text in the preview reads "A seaside town, an old cafe, and five girls."

Seo previously revealed that the new manga will debut this spring. He jokingly added that he suggested the title of "Gotōbun no Waitress de Yokunai desu ka?" (Are Quintuplet Waitresses Not Fine?), but was ignored.

Kodansha will publish the 13th and final compiled book volume of Seo's Hitman manga on March 17. Seo launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 17.

Seo launched the Fuuka series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2014, and the series ended in April 2018. Kodansha published 20 volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll released the manga's chapters digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan. Kodansha Comics released the series' volumes digitally, and the 20th volume launched in January 2019. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Seo ended his 27-volume Kimi no Iru Machi ( A Town Where You Live ) manga on the same day he launched Fuuka . The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from GONZO in 2014 as well as four original video anime volumes.

Seo's 18-volume Suzuka manga ran from 2004-2007. Del Rey released part of the series in print, and then Kodansha Comics released the full series digitally. A television anime adaptation aired in 2005, and Funimation released the series on DVD.