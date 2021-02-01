Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish 'i tell c' Manga in English

Crime-suspense story begins with celebrity murder

Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the first chapter of Kazusa Inaoka's i tell c manga on Sunday. The second chapter will launch on February 7.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

A popular female celebrity is murdered! The investigation leads to a suspicious woman whose next target may be the famous actor Tagame. What could the suspect's motive be? Twin detectives are on the suspect's trail, but then... A unique take on the crime-suspense genre!

Inaoka launched the manga in the ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday .

The author launched the Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! (Invade You) manga in May 2018 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine and later launched it in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series ended in September 2018.