News
Yakuza Game Director Toshihiro Nagoshi Steps Down as Sega CCO
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Continues as Sega creative director
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., the parent company of the game makers Sega and Sammy, announced last Friday that Toshihiro Nagoshi is stepping down from his role as chief creative officer of Sega, but will continue as creative director of Sega, effective April 1.
It also announced that it will execute an absorption-type split of Sammy Copropration and Sega Group Corporation, and a merger of Sega Corporation to Sega Group Corporation.
Nagoshi is perhaps best known for being the general director of the Yakuza (Ryū ga Gotoku) game series. He has been working for Sega since the early 90s.
Sources: Sega Sammy (link 2), Famitsu.com via Gematsu