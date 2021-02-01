Yakuza Game Director Toshihiro Nagoshi Steps Down as Sega CCO

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., the parent company of the game makers Sega and Sammy , announced last Friday that Toshihiro Nagoshi is stepping down from his role as chief creative officer of Sega , but will continue as creative director of Sega , effective April 1.

It also announced that it will execute an absorption-type split of Sammy Copropration and Sega Group Corporation, and a merger of Sega Corporation to Sega Group Corporation.

Nagoshi is perhaps best known for being the general director of the Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) game series. He has been working for Sega since the early 90s.

