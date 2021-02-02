Black Clover TV Anime to End on March 30 With 'Important Announcement'

Episode 170 to air on that day with live-streamed special featuring cast

The official website for the Black Clover television anime announced on Tuesday that the anime will end in its 170th episode on March 30. It also reported that the final episode will have an "important announcement." In addition, Avex Pictures ' official YouTube channel will stream a live special on March 30 at 6:00 p.m. with the cast.

The anime's Clover Kingdom vs. Spade Kingdom arc started on January 5.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting on April 28 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed on July 7 with episode 133.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is supervising the series scripts. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer, and Kumiko Tokunaga (Kingdom) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom) is composing the music.

Sources: Comic Natalie