Blue Exorcist Manga Takes 2-Month Break Due to Author's Fatigue

Kazue Katō announced on her Twitter account on Monday that she will put her Blue Exorcist manga on hiatus for two months. The manga will not appear in the March and April issues of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine, which ship on February 4 and March 4 respectively. Katō explained, "simply put, 12 years of fatigue exploded." She added that she is not sick and is enjoying her vacation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and published the 25th volume on Tuesday . The company describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

Katō launched the manga in Jump SQ. in 2009, and Shueisha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume in December. The manga has inspired two television anime adaptations, an anime film, several OVAs, novels, and a series of stage plays.