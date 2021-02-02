Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us Manga Nears Climax

The March issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Monday that Natsumi Ando 's Something's Wrong With Us ( Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru ) manga is entering its "countdown to the climax."

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare … It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure.

Ando launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 14th volume on December 11, and the series has over 2 million copies in print. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English on December 8.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered last July.

Kodansha Comics has published Ando's Arisa , Let's Dance a Waltz ( Waltz no Ojikan ), and Kitchen Princess manga in North America. Tokyopop also published Ando's Zodiac P.I. manga, and Del Rey published her Wild @ Heart manga. Del Rey previously published part of Arisa and Kitchen Princess .

Source: Be Love March issue