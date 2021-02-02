Rila Kirishima Launches New Manga

The 52nd issue of Kodansha 's Ane Friend magazine revealed on Monday that Rila Kirishima will launch the Mone-sensei no Nasu ga Mama ~Tensai BL Sakka no Ironna Osewa Shimasu~ in the next issue on March 1.

The story will center on a genius boys-love manga creator named Mone and someone who becomes her assistant at their older brother's request.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Kirishima's World's End and Apricot Jam manga in English. The manga ran in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine from December 2013 to July 2016. Kodansha published the series in six compiled volumes.

Source: Ane Friend's website