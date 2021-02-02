World Cosplay Summit to Have Physical, Online Event This August

Event canceled Championship, International Representative events last year due to COVID-19

The World Cosplay Summit ( WCS ) event announced on Friday that it will have both physical and online events this year. The physical event will take place on August 7 and 8 at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya.

Events will include cosplay events with photo shoots and stage events, as well as a video cosplay championship. The event's executive committee includes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City, Nagoya Convention & Visitors Bureau, Osu Shopping District Alliance, Aichi Television Broadcasting , and WCS .

The event canceled its Championship and International Representative events last year due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and instead held a " Cosplay Summit Online Presentation."