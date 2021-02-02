News
World Cosplay Summit to Have Physical, Online Event This August
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The World Cosplay Summit (WCS) event announced on Friday that it will have both physical and online events this year. The physical event will take place on August 7 and 8 at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya.
Events will include cosplay events with photo shoots and stage events, as well as a video cosplay championship. The event's executive committee includes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City, Nagoya Convention & Visitors Bureau, Osu Shopping District Alliance, Aichi Television Broadcasting, and WCS.
The event canceled its Championship and International Representative events last year due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and instead held a "Cosplay Summit Online Presentation."
Sources: WCS website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web