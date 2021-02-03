Captain Tsubasa Memories Side Story Manga Ends

1st story focusing on Tsubasa's childhood debuted in 2018

This year's fifth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that the sixth issue of Shueisha 's Captain Tsubasa Magazine will publish the final manga in the Captain Tsubasa Memories side story collection on Thursday . The final story is titled "Ōzora-ke no Hikkoshi" (The Ōzora Family Moves).

The side story shows protagonist Tsubasa's childhood years. The first one-shot, titled " Captain Tsubasa Memories ~Kore wa Nankatsu Shō vs Shūtetsu Shō Taikōsen Tōjitsu ni Okotta Hanashi~" (This is Nankatsu Elementary vs Shūtetsu Elementary: The Story of the Day the Decisive Battle Happened), appeared in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Premium in 2018.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise , launched in December 2013. Captain Tsubasa Magazine , a new spinoff magazine of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine that focuses on the franchise , launched in Japan in April 2020.