Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Creator Koyoharu Gotouge Wants to Make Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy Next

Gotouge concluded record-breaking manga last May

In the second fan book for Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, which shipped on Thursday, Gotouge commented that they are thinking of penning a science fiction romantic comedy story as their next project.

Gotouge commented that they had been rewatching old sci-fi movies with aliens recently, and that it was interesting to see how their perspective on them has changed from childhood to adulthood. Gotouge remarked that they would like to make a sci-fi romantic comedy that will make even creators "break out eight-pack abs."

The new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan book includes three new one-shot manga exclusive to the art book, as well as three other one-shot manga that previously appeared in other publications.

Gotouge launched the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Shueisha revealed in November 2019 that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga has overall sold 102.892 milllion copies as of December 6.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu