Gintama the Final Film Sells 'Roughly 1 Million' Tickets

The official website for Gintama The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, announced on Wednesday that the film has sold "roughly one million" tickets. There will be two final stage greetings with the film's voice actors during two February 13 screenings at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater to commemorate the milestone. The stage greetings will also stream live to theaters throughout Japan.

The film earned 102,029,700 yen (about US$972,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,266,877,640 yen (about US$12.07 million).

The film opened at #1 in Japan on January 8 and ended Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office. The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The manga also inspired a new net anime special titled Gintama The Semi-Final with a story that will be a two-episode prequel to the film. The net anime premiered exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service on January 15. The film also has a novel by Mirei Miyamoto that shipped on January 8.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. It has inspired several television anime series with 367 total episodes, as well as two previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.