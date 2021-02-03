Takayoshi Kuroda's Antagonist Manga Ends on February 25

Series launched with Michihiko Tōei's story in 2018

The March issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on January 25 that Takayoshi Kuroda and Michihiko Tōei's Antagonist manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 25.

The manga is set in the year 2018, and begins with the "Helltopia Incident," the worst terrorist attack in Japanese history. The perpetrators are evil cyborgs with abilities that far surpass those of normal humans. A normal high school student named Tsunehiko Kamijō gets involved in the incident.

Kuroda and Tōei launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in June 2018. Tokuma Shoten published the sixth volume digitally on January 20. Tokuma Shoten published the first four volumes, but started publishing volumes as digital-only beginning with the fifth volume.

Haro Aso and Kuroda launched the Imawa no Michi no Alice ( Alice on Border Road ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2015 as a spinoff of Aso's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga. The manga ended in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2018.

Tōei launched The Last Restaurant ( Saigo no Restaurant ) manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011, and Shinchosha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in November 2017. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2016.