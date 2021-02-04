News
Actress Satomi Ishihara Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ishihara shows no symptoms, plans to return to work this weekend
Actress Satomi Ishihara's agency announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The agency reported that Ishihara had taken a PCR test in mid-January. She is showing no symptoms, and is recovering at home. The agency stated that she plans to return to work this weekend.
Ishihara plays Hange Zoë in the live-action Attack on Titan movies, and she starred as Hange in the live-action Shingeki no Kyojin ~Hangeki no Noroshi~ (Attack on Titan: Counterattack's Beacon) series.
She also played Karita in Pokémon the Movie: Black - Victini and Reshiram. She plays an American agent in the Shin Godzilla film.
Sources: Kyodo News via Hachima Kikо̄