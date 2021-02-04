Actress Satomi Ishihara Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ishihara shows no symptoms, plans to return to work this weekend

Actress Satomi Ishihara 's agency announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The agency reported that Ishihara had taken a PCR test in mid-January. She is showing no symptoms, and is recovering at home. The agency stated that she plans to return to work this weekend.

Ishihara plays Hange Zoë in the live-action Attack on Titan movies, and she starred as Hange in the live-action Shingeki no Kyojin ~Hangeki no Noroshi~ ( Attack on Titan : Counterattack's Beacon) series.

She also played Karita in Pokémon the Movie: Black - Victini and Reshiram . She plays an American agent in the Shin Godzilla film.



Sources: Kyodo News via Hachima Kikо̄