Amazon Prime Video Adds Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo Anime Film

TMS Entertainment announced on Thursday that Amazon Prime Video has added the Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo anime film to its service.

Discotek Media released the film on DVD in 2013, and it describes the story:

The world's most wanted master thief, Lupin the Third is dead! Despite a coroner's report, Interpol Inspector Zenigata is skeptical and discovers that Lupin is actually alive and well and stealing! But who had set up Lupin's death and why? For now, questions are set aside, as Lupin, Jigen and Goemon immediately embark to Egypt to pilfer a stone artifact from a pyramid, with Zenigata in hot pursuit. Fujiko, lured by the promise of eternal youth and beauty by the sinister and enigmatic scientist known as Mamo, doublecrosses Lupin and steals the stone. Her betrayal causes a rift between Lupin and his cohorts, causing the trio to split up, but eventually leads Lupin to Mamo's hideaway, where he discovers the madman's dark secret and a fiendish scheme that threatens the entire planet! Now, it's up to Lupin to stop the insane Mamo-before he can complete his 10,000 year-old plans of world domination.

The releases are part of a project to mark the 50th anniversary of the original Lupin III television anime series in 1971. TMS Entertainment began streaming an English-subtitled teaser video for the project.

Lupin III: Part IV , Lupin III Italian Game , and Lupin III: Dragon of Doom will also premiere on the service this month as part of the project. Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine and Lupin III: Missed by a Dollar will get Blu-ray Disc releases. Additionally, TMS Entertainment 's YouTube channel will stream "specially curated episodes of Lupin the 3rd by the series producer."

Source: Press release