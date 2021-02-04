Kemono Jihen Anime Casts Kaito Ishikawa, Aya Hisakawa, Akira Ishida

Anime premiered on January 10

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga announced three new cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Kaito Ishikawa as Yui

as Yui Aya Hisakawa as Kumi

as Kumi Akira Ishida as Akio Tademaru

The anime premiered on January 10 on Tokyo MX . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The show stars:

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters. Daisuke Ono , who also plays the character Mihai in the anime, performs the opening theme song "Kemonomichi." Sayaka Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Shirube" (Guiding Sign).

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 13th volume shipped on Thursday .