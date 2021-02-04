The Ancient Magus' Bride Manga Goes on Hiatus Again

Now on hiatus for 2 months as author, editor work out new process due to COVID-19 state of emergency

The official Twitter account for Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome ) manga announced on Wednesday that the manga will go on hiatus again and will not have 75th chapter ready for the March issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine, which ships on Friday . The manga was also absent from the previous month's issue.

The announcement assured readers that Yamazaki was not sick, but she and her editor are instead ironing out a new production process for the manga, in light of the new state of emergency over most of Japan's population due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The manuscript for the 75th chapter is already complete, and the manga will return next month.

Yamazaki launched The Ancient Magus' Bride manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013 but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Mag Garden published the 14th compiled book volume in September 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's 13th volume in October 2020. The company released two supplement books for the manga in 2017.

The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Golden Yarn (Kinshi-hen) and The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Silver Yarn (Ginshi-hen) also shipped in Japan in 2017. Both books contain short stories written by Yamazaki herself, as well as other authors such as Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) and Yoshinobu Akita ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ). Seven Seas Entertainment released The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Golden Yarn in Decmeber 2018, and it released The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Silver Yarn in March 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the series. The manga also inspired a prequel original video anime ( OVA ) series titled The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star in 2017. Funimation released the first 12 episodes of the television series with the OVA on home video in January 2019, and the company released the remaining 12 episodes on home video in April 2019.

Yamazaki previously revealed that she plans to launch a new manga series this spring or summer.