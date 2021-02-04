The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done Light Novels Enter Last Arc

14th volume ships on February 10, starts new 'season' for story

An editor for SB Creative 's GA Bunko light novel label posted a photo of the various editions of the 14th volume of Shirow Shiratori 's The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! light novel series on Wednesday. A wraparound jacket band in the photo shows that the 14th volume will launch a new "season" for the story, and will also start the last arc of the novels.

The 14th volume will ship on February 10. It will have a regular edition, a special edition with a new drama CD, as well as another special edition that includes the drama CD and a hug pillow cover.

Shiratori began releasing the novels under SB Creative 's GA Bunko label in 2015. Shirabi illustrates the novels. Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global is releasing the novels digitally, and it describes the story:

The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! is about a teenage boy named Yaichi Kuzuryuu who happens to be the strongest shogi player in history, holding the top title of “Ryuo” (Dragon King). One fateful day, shogi-loving elementary student, Ai Hinatsuru, appears before him claiming that he promised to be her master. But was such a promise really ever made? Thus began their master and disciple relationship! Who can match their level of intensity and passion for shogi?

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Kazuki and Kogetaokoge also launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2015, and ended it in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in August 2019.

Entergram developed a game for the PlayStation 4 and Switch based on the novels that shipped on December 17.

Source: @GA_Azrael