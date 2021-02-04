Zokki Live-Action Film's Trailer Previews Theme Song, Reveals April 2 Opening

Chara feat. HIMI performs theme song "Watashi o Hanasanaide" for film

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's Zokki manga began streaming a trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Watashi o Hanasanaide" (Don't Let Go of Me) by Chara featuring HIMI, and also reveals the film's April 2 opening date.

The film will have an advance screening in Gamagori city in Aichi prefecture on March 20, before a wider opening in all of Aichi prefecture on March 26. Both precede the film's nationwide opening on April 2.

The film first screened at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival, and at the 40th Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival. Actors Naoto Takenaka , Takayuki Yamada , and Takumi Saitou are directing the film, with scripts by Yutaka Kuramochi.

The cast includes Riho Yoshioka , Fuku Suzuki, Shinnosuke Mitsushima , Yurina Yanagi, Sara Minami, Masanobu Andō, Pierre Taki , Yūsaki Mori, Jō Kujō, Mai Kiryū, Kumi Koda , Takehara Pistol, Yunho, Rena Matsui , Yūtarō Watanabe, Kōji Ishizaka , Ryūhei Matsuda, and Jun Kunimura .

The film will have a companion film titled Ura Zokki that will chronicle the film's production, and it will open this spring.

The original manga is a collection of some of Ohashi's earlier short manga works that he previously published independently, and contains many stories with humorous and pointed observations on life. Kanzen published the manga in two collected volumes in 2017.

Kenji Iwaisawa directed an anime film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's " ON-GAKU " manga titled ON-GAKU: Our Sound . The film opened in Japan in January 2020. GKIDS licensed the film in North America, and it screened as part of the Japan Cuts festival in July 2020.

