2nd Fate/Grand Order Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, May 8 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot) film project began streaming on Saturday a trailer for Paladin: Agateram, the project's second film, revealing that the film will open in Japan on May 8. The video also reveals and previews the theme song "Tо̄mei" (Transparent). Mamoru Miyano, who plays Bedivere in the film, performs the song. Maaya Sakamoto, who plays Leonardo da Vinci, is writing the song.
Customers who purchase advance tickets, which go on sale on February 13, will receive a Bedivere acrylic strap.
The first film, Wandering: Agateram, opened on December 5. The first film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production.
The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films, Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram, adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.
The films star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight. The other cast members include:
- Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo da Vinci
- Ayako Kawasumi as Lion King
- Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Mordred
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot
- Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Agravain
- Takehito Koyasu as Ozymandias
- Minami Tanaka as Nitocris
- Mikako Komatsu as Xuanzang Sanzang
- Satoshi Tsuruoka as Arash
- Tetsu Inada as Hassan of the Cursed Arm
- Sayaka Senbongi as Hassan of Serenity
- Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman
Kei Suezawa (FLCL Progressive) is directing the first film, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) is directing the second film. Production I.G is producing the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Takashi Takeuchi (Fate anime franchise) is the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi (Aiura, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū, Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions) adapting those designs for animation. Film composers include Keita Haga (Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works).
Ukyō Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note, Chaos Dragon) is writing the first film's script. Kazuchika Kise (Blood-C, Made in Abyss, xxxHOLiC) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi, and Kise is also serving as chief animation director. Production I.G is producing, and Aniplex is distributing.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
