Atelier Games' 'Mysterious Trilogy' Get Deluxe Edition Releases

New edition with previous DLC, new content, features ships on PS4, Switch, Steam on April 22

KOEI Tecmo Games announced on Thursday that it is re-releasing Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book , Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey , and Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings — the three games in Gust 's "Mysterious Trilogy" in the Atelier game franchise — in a new Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 22. KOEI Tecmo is streaming a trailer for the release.

The new release will have all three games available in one release, but players can also purchase each individual game separately. The releases will include previously released DLC for each game, as well as new content. The release will also include digital artbooks, photo modes, and the option to speed up battles. The release will be the first time Atelier Sophie and Atelier Firis will be available for the Switch.

Gust and KOEI Tecmo Games released the "Mysterious Trilogy" games from 2015 to 2017.

The latest release in the Atelier game franchise is Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy . The game launched in Japan on PS4, PlayStation 5, and Switch on December 3. The game launched in North America on January 26 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PS5. The game launched in Europe on January 29.

Source: Press release