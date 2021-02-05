News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 25-31

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Disgaea 6 Switch, PS4 versions debut at #4, #6

Japan's Game Ranking: January 25-31

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 79,362 1,789,756
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 42,124 2,316,011
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 25,151 6,606,006
4 NSw Disgaea 6 Nippon Ichi Software January 28 23,551 23,551
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 17,503 3,638,441
6 PS4 Disgaea 6 Nippon Ichi Software January 28 15,761 15,761
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,220 4,133,863
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,546 1,797,233
9 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 10,411 623,205
10 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 9,514 3,762,719
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,163 3,947,256
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,662 1,811,902
13 NSw Buddy Mission Bond Nintendo January 29 6,531 6,531
14 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 6,056 128,442
15 NSw Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku: Nekobako to Musō no Kōkyōkyoku Entergram January 28 5,821 5,821
16 NSw Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne Spike Chunsoft January 28 5,083 5,083
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,032 1,765,762
18 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 4,834 532,285
19 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 4,340 64,698
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 4,164 112,345

Source: Famitsu

