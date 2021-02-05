News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Disgaea 6 Switch, PS4 versions debut at #4, #6
Japan's Game Ranking: January 25-31
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|79,362
|1,789,756
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|42,124
|2,316,011
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|25,151
|6,606,006
|4
|NSw
|Disgaea 6
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 28
|23,551
|23,551
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|17,503
|3,638,441
|6
|PS4
|Disgaea 6
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 28
|15,761
|15,761
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,220
|4,133,863
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,546
|1,797,233
|9
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|10,411
|623,205
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|9,514
|3,762,719
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,163
|3,947,256
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,662
|1,811,902
|13
|NSw
|Buddy Mission Bond
|Nintendo
|January 29
|6,531
|6,531
|14
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|6,056
|128,442
|15
|NSw
|Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku: Nekobako to Musō no Kōkyōkyoku
|Entergram
|January 28
|5,821
|5,821
|16
|NSw
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 28
|5,083
|5,083
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,032
|1,765,762
|18
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|4,834
|532,285
|19
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|4,340
|64,698
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|4,164
|112,345
Source: Famitsu