Pacific Rim: The Black Anime's 1st Full Trailer Shows New Jaeger, Kaiju
posted on by Egan Loo
Netflix posted the first full trailer and a new teaser art for its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series in Engllish and Japanese on Friday. The trailer previews a new Jaeger in battle with new Kaiju.
Netflix also posted a story introduction:
There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.
The series will have seven half-hour episodes, premiering worldwide on March 4.
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) is producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment, and the story "follows two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents."
