'Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!' Game Gets Steam Release in Spring

English trailer previews fantasy strategy RPG

Los Angeles-based game company acttil announced on Thursday that it will release the English version of Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! Maju Wars game for PC via Steam in spring 2021. A demo for the game is available for download during the Steam Games Festival until February 9. Developer PREAPP Partners began streaming an English trailer for the game on Tuesday.

The company describes the RPG:

Shachibato! is a turn-based, roguelike fantasy strategy RPG. You'll take control of our hero, a young entrepreneur who's in charge of an adventuring company. One day, as you're out shopping for some new adventuring gear, a massive earthquake rumbles throughout the city! Upon stepping outside, you notice that right where your company office once stood, a mysterious portal has appeared! Now you must delve into the dangerous business of dungeon exploration in order to rescue your employees and restore your business!

Developer PREAPP Partners announced on December 1 that it is developing a PC version of the original Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! ( Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) smartphone game, now titled Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! Maju Wars . The game is slated to launch in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appear in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games , and PREAPP Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices in October 2019, and ended service this past October 31. The game was free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise ) directed the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.

The game inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! as it aired in Japan.

