Toronto Comics Arts Festival to Hold Virtual Event in May

Event will host 600 virtual exhibitors during May 8-15

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) announced on Monday that it will hold a virtual event on May 8-15. TCAF is organizing the event in collaboration with Canzine and the Toronto Hand Eye Society.

Applications to exhibit at TCAF 2021 are open until March 3. Aspiring exhibitors will have the choice to apply for TCAF, Canzine, or Comics x Games. Accepted exhibitors will have a customizable online shop page on the TCAF website during the event. The event will host 600 virtual exhibitors, and will also host Q&A, workshops, and talks.

TCAF canceled its physical convention in 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). All exhibitors received refunds for their tables. TCAF 2020 was scheduled to take place from May 9-10 in Toronto, Canada. The event was scheduled to host Kamome Shirahama , creator of the Witch Hat Atelier manga.

TCAF awas founded in 2003, and has hosted several manga creators throughout the years. Canzine describes itself as "Canada's largest festival of zines and underground culture." The company's Canzine Festival was first held in Toronto in 1995. The Hand Eye Society is a non-profit organization that "showcases and nurtures videogames made primarily for creative expression."

Source: Press release