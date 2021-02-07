Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun Manga Heads Toward 'Final Battle' 

Also: Captain Tsubasa Magazine takes 2-month break due to COVID-19

The sixth issue of Shueisha 's Captain Tsubasa Magazine revealed on Thursday that Yōichi Takahashi 's Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun manga is heading toward its "final battle." The magazine additionally stated that due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the magazine's next issue will release in June instead of April.

The issue also published the final chapter of the Captain Tsubasa Memories side story collection.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise, launched in December 2013. Shueisha published the manga's 14th volume on October 2, and will publish the 15th volume on April 2.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Captain Tsubasa Magazine , a new spinoff magazine of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine that focuses on the franchise, launched in Japan in April 2020.