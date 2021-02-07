Nano Hazard's Kazaana Launches Strange Moon Manga

Manga centers on police force that investigates crimes unexplained by science

Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma manga website began publishing Kazaana's Strange Moon manga on January 30.

The monster action manga follows the members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Crimes Countermeasures Public Safety Division's "S Section," which investigates crimes impossible to explain with science, and with links to mysterious creatures.

Shōshō Kurihara and Kazaana's Nano Hazard manga ran on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service from August 2018 to February 2019. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the series.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English digitally.

Source: Web Comic Gamma