Peach-Pit Pen New Shugo Chara! Short Story

New short story to commemorate 20-year anniversary of manga artist duo

The March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga artist duo Peach-Pit will pen a new short story for their Shugo Chara! franchise. The short story will debut in the magazine's April issue on March 3. The manga will celebrate the duo's 20th anniversary.

Peach-Pit ( Rozen Maiden , Shugo Chara! , Zombie-Loan , DearS ) ended Nishina Tesura wa Mitsukaranai (Tesura Nishina Can't Find It) — the "second season" of their Nishina Tesura manga series — in May 2018.

The duo launched their ongoing Rozen Maiden 0 manga series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2016. The original Rozen Maiden manga series ran from 2002 to 2007 in Gentosha 's Monthly Comic Birz magazine and continued in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine from 2008 to 2014.

Tokyopop published Peach-Pit 's DearS and Rozen Maiden manga in North America. Del Rey and Kodansha published Shugo Chara! as well as Shugo Chara-chan! and Shugo Chara! Encore! , while Yen Press published their Zombie-Loan manga. All of these franchises inspired television anime.

The duo most recently launched a new manga titled Sei Shōnagon to Mōshimasu (My Name is Sei Shōnagon) in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in August 2019. The manga centers on the famous Heian-era poet and The Pillow Book author Sei Shōnagon, and on court life in the Heian era.