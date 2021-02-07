News
Power Rangers Dino Fury Promo Video Reveals February 20 Premiere
posted on by Adriana Hazra
IGN streamed a promotional video for the Power Rangers franchise's 28th season, titled Power Rangers Dino Fury, on Friday that revealed the show's premiere date of February 20. The show will air on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 8 a.m. EST/PST.
The live-action tokusatsu (special effects) show stars:
- Russell Curry as Red Ranger / Zayto
- Kai Moya as Blue Ranger / Ollie
- Hunter Deno as Pink Ranger / Amelia
- Tessa Rao as Green Ranger / Izzy
- Chance Perez as Black Ranger / Javi
The show will feature footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.
Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered in March 2019. The series uses footage from Toei's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season of the show premiered in February 2020. Power Rangers Beast Morphers is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.
Source: IGN (Laura Prudom)