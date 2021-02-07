Power Rangers Dino Fury Promo Video Reveals February 20 Premiere

Show airs on Saturdays at 8 a.m. EST/PST

IGN streamed a promotional video for the Power Rangers franchise 's 28th season, titled Power Rangers Dino Fury , on Friday that revealed the show's premiere date of February 20. The show will air on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 8 a.m. EST/PST.

The live-action tokusatsu (special effects) show stars:

Russell Curry as Red Ranger / Zayto

Kai Moya as Blue Ranger / Ollie

Hunter Deno as Pink Ranger / Amelia

Tessa Rao as Green Ranger / Izzy

Chance Perez as Black Ranger / Javi

The show will feature footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd series in the live-action Super Sentai franchise since 1975, premiered in March 2019. The show's themes are "dinosaurs" and "knights." The series is the franchise 's fourth dinosaur series after Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (used by Saban to create the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) in 1992, Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger in 2003, and Zyūden Sentai Kyōryūger in 2013.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered in March 2019. The series uses footage from Toei 's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season of the show premiered in February 2020. Power Rangers Beast Morphers is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.

Source: IGN (Laura Prudom)