Seven Seas Licenses Skip and Loafer Manga

Story about naive country girl overwhelmed by city life debuts in English this August

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Sunday that it will release Misaki Takamatsu's Skip and Loafer ( Skip to Loafer ) manga beginning with the first volume this August. The company will release manga digitally and in print in single volume editions.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

Takamatsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2020.

The manga ranked #7 in manga for male readers in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was nominated in the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was also nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

Source: Press release