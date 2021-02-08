Defying Kurosaki-kun Manga Continues Beyond 18th Volume

Author states current story arc is longer than anticipated

Manga creator Makino revealed on their Twitter account on February 4 that their Defying Kurosaki-kun ( Kurosaki-kun no Iinari ni Nante Naranai ) manga will continue past the 18th volume, despite the manga's 17th volume previously revealing in October that the manga would end with the 18th volume.

Makino explained that this was due to the manga's current story being longer than they had anticipated.

The 18th volume will ship on March 12.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I demand absolute obedience from you." Yu Akabane has worked hard to reinvent herself for high school, and there's only one step left in her plan to leave her plain Jane days behind: asking out her idol, the "White Prince" Shirakawa-kun. When circumstances lead to Yu moving into the school dorm where Shirakawa-kun boards, she thinks she's found her lucky break. But unluckily for Yu, “Black Devil” Kurosaki-kun, the boy everyone at school (including the teachers!) is afraid of, lives there too—and when Yu defies him, he's all too eager to punish her…

Makino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2014. Kodansha Comics published the 15th volume digitally in English in March 2020. The manga inspired a live-action film in 2016.

Source: Makino's Twitter account