Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha Spinoff Manga Ends on March 5

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine revealed last Friday that Takaaki Suzuki and Takeshi Nogami 's Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha (Ribbon Warrior) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 5.

The manga is a spinoff of the Girls und Panzer anime franchise . The manga centers on the new protagonist Shizuka Tsuruki, in a new school. She and her team participate in the underground and non-sanctioned sport of tankathlon. Unlike tankery in the main anime, tankathlon only allows light tanks and tankettes. With the spirit of a traditional warrior, Shizuka sets her sights to make a name for herself and fight worthy opponents.

Suzuki and Nogami launched the manga in Comic Flapper in September 2014. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in November. Suzuki is a military history adviser for the Girls und Panzer franchise , and Nogami is an assistant character designer for the franchise .

The most recent installment in the Girls und Panzer anime franchise is the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The third film will open in Japan on March 26.