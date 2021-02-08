Mike Pollock Remains as Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog's Dr. Eggman

Voice actors for Sonic, Tails, Amy depart from their roles

Voice actor Mike Pollock confirmed on Twitter on Friday that he will continue to voice Dr. Eggman in Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog game series.

Pollock first voiced Dr. Eggman, Sonic's main antagonist, in the English dub of the Sonic X anime in 2003. His first appearance as the character in a game was in Shadow the Hedgehog in 2005. He provided Dr. Eggman's voice in numerous games including Sonic Rush, Sonic the Hedgehog , Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Generations, Sonic Lost World, and Sonic Forces. He also voiced the character in the Sonic Boom animated series.

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith ( Code Geass ' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ' Biba) recently confirmed his departure from the role. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account also confirmed that the actor will no longer play the titular role for the franchise .

Colleen O'Shaughnessey recently wrote on Twitter that she will not be playing Tails in the upcoming Sonic Prime series. Cindy Robinson , who voices the franchise 's Amy, also wrote on Twitter that she is departing from her role.

Netflix is streaming a new 3D animated series titled Sonic Prime that will premiere worldwide on the streaming service in 2022. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.