Funimation Streams Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Anime's English Dub on February 11

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the second season anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga , on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST (the company's website lists the flipped time zones of 2:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST).

Returning dub cast members include Aaron Dismuke as Senku, Ricco Fajardo as Taiju, Brandon McInnis as Gen, Brittany Lauda as Yuzuriha, and Felecia Angelle as Kohaku.

The new season premiered on January 14 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , and TV Aichi , and it is also streaming online. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide except in Asia.

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) is returning to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) is also back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) is again designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) are returning to compose the music.

Fujifabric ( Space Brothers , Boruto , Silver Spoon season 2) perform the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and Hatena perform the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

