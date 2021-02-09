Seven Seas Licenses Karate Survivor in Another World Manga

Story of man who reincarnates as karate master in another world launched in 2019

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Yazin and Takahito Kobayashi's Karate Survivor in Another World ( Yajin Tensei ) manga, and it will release the first volume digitally and in print in September.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

When 34-year-old Nozaki Hitoshi is hit by a truck, he is sent to a fantasy world by a dismissive god and dropped into a harsh wilderness without even the clothes on his back. His only salvation is a newly granted karate skill and his general survival instincts. Luckily, Hitoshi is up for the challenge--he'll weave clothes out of tree bark, test fruit for poison, and crawl through the mud to test his kicks and punches against goblins and other creatures. No matter how much he levels up in this world, he still longs to find other humans to share his solitude. An engrossing fantasy that pits karate technique against swords and sorcery in another world!

Yazin and Kobayashi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in May 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2020.

The manga is based on Yazin's original serialized story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website, which launched in October 2017, and is still ongoing.

